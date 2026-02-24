 |  Updated: 

Alkermes to Present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:10 a.m. ET (2:10 p.m. GMT). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes’ pipeline includes late-stage clinical candidates in development for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, and orexin 2 receptor agonists in early clinical development for other neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

