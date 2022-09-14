Letters: A plastic face off at supermarkets

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Let’s be honest, reusable plastic bags are terrible for the environment, yesterday]

Matthew Lesh is right to say we often turn to small things in the face of hopelessness. If our leaders are not stepping up to deal with climate change, then individuals must.

Read more Brits splash on the plastic to uphold spending amid cost of living squeeze

But I think the shift towards reusable items generally is not futile. It is about consumer shifts which make businesses realise they also need to change their practices if they are going to stay up to date. If more people use more eco-friendly products then Waitrose, for example, might look at the excessive use of plastic on things like apples or, even more insanely, avocados.

Our supermarkets are still hostage to bizarre rules on what has to have plastic around them. Why can’t we buy more loose vegetables and put them in paper bags?

Daniel Harries