Letters: No sympathy for Boris or business

[Re: Business leaders bash Boris, 7th October]

I write further to your newspaper’s article regarding the criticism of the Prime Minister’s alleged “economic illiteracy” by various business people, including the Federation of Small Businesses.

I suspect that Boris Johnson’s critics will attract little sympathy from the general public

This is especially true given that business has benefited from paying lower salaries to E.U. immigrants for many years and that Brexit has seen an increase in wages in occupations such as hospitality and HGV driving.

The cancellation of the temporary increase in the rate of Universal Credit will mean the loss of £20 per week and the substantial increase in the cost of fuel means that many will have to choose between heating and eating. This situation was not helped by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey, unwisely singing “I’ve had the time of my life” at a post-conference karaoke session.

Earlier this year, Mr Johnson’s announced an increase to national insurance contributions. This will also have a disproportionate effect upon those who are less well-off and the young.

The Government must increase income and corporation tax and abolish the higher rate of pensions tax relief. The ever increasing gap between the rich and the poor can only lead to further division and resentment within society.

Keeley-Jasmine Cavendish