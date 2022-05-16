Letters: A new retention strategy

Office spaces must increasingly be subject to a rethink, so that they can become a new way of retaining talent. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

[Re: Lack of housing ambition is a recipe for disaster for the capital, May 12]

The transition to working from home and the exodus of people leaving London for the countryside, caused by the pandemic, has triggered changes across the commercial and property landscapes. Our capital is having to adapt, as a lack of housing and building ambition risks pushing workers away from the capital. But it’s not only homes – it’s also offices and other communal spaces.

As businesses look at ways to keep staff engaged and attract talent, they should focus on the type of space they’re offering. Offices are a key part of a worker’s life – a space to meet, share ideas and foster collaboration. There are creative ways to improve those spaces, for instance focusing on natural light or on art collections.

According to the Leesman Index, people in the UK value art collections more than any other region in the world, but 70 per cent are dissatisfied with the application of the collection in their workplace. If incorporated and implemented correctly, art collections can breathe life back into buildings and working spaces, helping to attract talent and improve wellbeing.

Similarly, businesses want to use collections to demonstrate the values they hold dear, and increasingly commitments to sustainability and diversity feature prominently in what companies are requesting. This is a time of change. As attitudes to art evolve, there has never been a better to support the creative community in a sustainable way, and for the benefit of people across London.

Tazie Taysom