Letters: Moving on, moving along

Keir Starmer has decided to move Labour HQ to south London. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

[Re: Labour Party move their headquarters southside, October 11]

If the Labour party do have a new HQ in South London it will spare them from Liz Truss and the Tories’ obsessive hatred of North London.

Colin Price

[Re: Digital documents Bill for UK’s £1.3tn trade industry, October 13 ]

The passing of the UK Electronic Trade Documents Bill is a breakthrough moment for digitalisation. Many trade finance contracts use English law, and this will also trickle down to the commonwealth countries that align with UK law.

The UK overcame an important hurdle faced by every country – it is often unclear which laws are hindering digitalisation. It took a diverse group of stakeholders an enormous amount of effort to create the right updates with the least amount of disruption.

On the global level, the UK effort contributes to the increasing volume of support for countries to align to UN Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR) guidelines. This is the next step, bringing a wider number of countries into alignment so digital documents become standard practice. The US has started this process with the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) promoting the updating of the eSign Act.

The UK has led the way by introducing a way to have clear legal lines in rulebooks and contracts. This will clear up a lot of ambiguity which has limited innovation to now.

Alisa DiCaprio