Hiring boom: TUI recruits over 1,500 new people in digitalisation push

TUI announced today it was hiring more than 1,5000 new people as part of its digitalisation push.

Under the new recruitment plan, 500 people will be hired to work in the company’s technology and e-commerce divisions, while more than 1,000 will be stationed at holiday destinations.

“TUI has continued to invest in the digitalisation of its own processes and products during the pandemic,” said board member Sybille Reiß.

“We expect summer 2022 bookings to return close to normalised summer 2019 levels and are now expanding our teams in the areas of digitalisation and destinations to continue writing our success story after two years of the pandemic.”

Less than a week ago, the company said its summer demand had grown 80 per cent of 2019 levels as bookings were increasingly unaffected by the Ukraine conflict.

Summer reservations overall went up by 2.1 million since February, while in countries such as the UK demand was even stronger, surging 14 per cent.

“We are on course and the trends are intact,” said chief executive Fritz Joussen. “People want to travel, we see the demand in bookings and expect a good Summer 22 at TUI.”

The group – who in early March saw its main shareholder Alexey Mordashov resign after he became a target of EU sanctions against Russia – announced it would start paying back loans.

TUI said last week it would return €700m (£590m) of the almost €5bn (£4.2bn) received in bailout packages received by the German Government, private banks and shareholders, City A.M. reported.