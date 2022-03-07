Letters: Just Eat just working hard

[RE: Just Eat revenue jumps a third as it mulls pulling out of Portugal and Norway, March 2]

This week’s results from Just Eat were by no means the result of trend or chance; Just Eat worked to fill an important gap in the delivery market for consumers: experience. Their business model delivers on high consumer demand for convenience and comfort, and their market model goes far beyond the transaction into trust and transparency.

Whilst the media narrative may focus almost exclusively on new disruptive players in the market, Just Eat is a rare instance of staying power. The company exemplifies how a brand can successfully adapt to evolving customer habits, and emerge stronger on the other side.

The path to continued profitability for Just Eat will be driven by customer loyalty and retention – the result of continued investment in customer engagement and experience, and the foundational elements of a more tangible success metric: top line growth.

Today’s competitive food delivery sector is built on online experiences. Apps are at the centre of this battle for customers’ attention. Research from Iterable found that while 33 per cent of UK consumers download a new app weekly, 48 per cent use only 4-6 apps on a daily basis.

At the end of the day, Just Eat gives consumers what they want: more. Innovation and engagement are the name of the game when it comes to digital customer experience.

Elle Nadal