LendInvest: Property fintech brings Lloyds funding deal to £300m for mortgage market push

Lloyds Bank

LendInvest has secured a new £120m funding boost from Lloyds Bank today as it prepares a push into the UK’s £1.2tn homeowner mortgage market for the first time.

The London-listed property fintech firm said Lloyds had now offered up a credit facility worth £300m after striking a deal for an initial £180m in October to fund its buy-to-let offer. LendInvest said the deal would now boost its funds under management to more than £3.6bn.

The funding boost comes as bosses prepare to roll out its homeowner mortgage product to the market after a period of initial testing in December.

Rod Lockhart, chief of LendInvest said the “complexity” of the UK mortgage market made it “ripe for disruption”.

“There are a significant number of people in the UK with complex income streams – from barristers to actors to NHS contract workers – who find it harder to get a mortgage because of multiple income sources or less regular pay cheques,” he added.

“Our offering is tailored to their needs, providing access to the finance they require to buy the home of their dreams, and without all the stress and hassle.”

Shares in LendInvest jumped nearly six per cent on news of the facility this morning.

LendInvest’s new push comes after a period of turmoil in the UK’s mortgage market after Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget sent rates rocketing in October. Hundreds of products were pulled from the market as lenders struggled to accurately price.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said yesterday that the market had settled and the “risk premium” in the UK interest rate environment had now gone.

Data from moneyfact.co.uk showed that mortgage deals were now consistent with the beginning of September, prior to Truss’ budget, at 3,800, Sky News reported yesterday.

