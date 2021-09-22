Lend your support to City A.M.'s London Marathon runner and help charity Give Them A Sporting Chance

City A.M. hit the streets again this week and thousands of runners are preparing to do the same at the London Marathon next month.

Among them will be City A.M.’s own representative George Reed, who is raising money for Give Them A Sporting Chance, a charity that helps carers and those with disabilities of all ages fulfil their sporting dreams.

Amateur runner George has set himself the target of beating Mark Carney’s highly respectable 2015 time of three hours, 31 minutes.

Having fallen just a few minutes short five years ago, the managing director of Oberon Solutions is confident of eclipsing the Bank of England’s former governor on 3 October.

“I’m training a lot harder this time,” he said. “I’ve really put in the work and set a new personal best at a half-marathon last weekend.”

George has also pledged to match any donations to his run for Give Them A Sporting Chance, which can be made here.