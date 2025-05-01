Lego to relocate 1,500 staff to new landmark headquarters

Lego is set to move its London headquarters from Farringdon to the iconic 76 Southbank in 2027, it has been confirmed.

The Danish company will occupy 192,000sqft across three-and-a-half floors in the riverside building, originally designed by famed brutalist architect Sir Denys Lasdun.

The redeveloped site, next to the National Theatre, has been modernised by Wolfe Asset Management and architects AHMM, and will house up to 1,500 staff.

The news comes after City AM reported last month that Paypal had agreed to move to the building.

Since opening its London hub in 2014, Lego has nearly tripled its UK workforce to 1,100 employees spanning product development, digital, creative, and commercial teams.

Chief people officer Loren Shuster called Southbank “the cultural heart of London”, saying the building’s design and amenities would support Lego’s “culture of collaboration, innovation, and play”.

The relocation also aligns with its sustainability agenda, with 76 Southbank set to be powered by renewable energy and offering rooftop solar panels.

Office buildings in London have become increasingly sustainable and employee-friendly as employers try to entice staff back to the office and landlords battle with tighter environmental standards for buildings.

The Southbank area has become one of the capital’s most desired office locations, drawing major tenants like Paypal, who announced their move at the end of last week.

Nearby 72 Upper Ground, nicknamed ‘The Slab’ will soon be transformed into offices, retail units and an arts and culture space by Mitsubishi, opening in 2028.

The company, still family owned, is also expanding its global footprint with new hubs planned in Boston and Copenhagen, alongside ongoing upgrades to its existing Billund headquarters, and a new manufacturing site under construction in the US.

Lego employs over 31,000 people worldwide.