Legendary American football coach John Madden dies aged 85

Former Raiders coach and video game legend John Madden has died aged 85. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

American football coach and commentator John Madden has died at the age of 85.

The death is unexpected and no cause of death has been released.

Madden led the Raiders to their first victorious Super Bowl in 1977 before continuing as an NFL (National Football League) analyst post-retirement.

The former coach then became the face of Madden NFL Football, a video game which continues to this day.

In a statement, the now Las Vegas Raiders said: “The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.

“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.

“In 2006, Madden was presented for enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Al Davis, who opened his speech by calling Madden ‘A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider.’

“The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Virginia, Joseph, Michael and the entire Madden family at this time.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: “We know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”