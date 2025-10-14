Legal & General’s City of London office hit with suspected vandalism

Legal & General’s City office was hit with a red paint attack.

The Legal & General headquarters in the City of London has been hit with an apparent act of vandalism this morning.

Workers heading to the office of the financial services giant, which sits in the heart of the City, witnessed security guards cornering off the building and red paint splattered across windows.

Legal & General and the City of London Police have been contacted for comment.

The sight bears similarities to attacks on the offices of JP Morgan, Invesco and Barclays over the last year.

Financial services have been the target of a string of divestment campaigns, which Barclays branded last year as using intimidating tactics to harass staff both in person and online.

The firm’s Moorgate office was vandalised last year with an “adapted fire extinguisher” leading to the arrest of three men.

A Barclays spokesperson said at the time: “We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.​”

After an attack on a site in Newcastle, Barclays said “protests groups” had “criticised” the firm for “providing financial services to defence companies”.

An attack on banking juggernaut, first reported by City AM earlier this year, resulted in the firm’s embankment office being cordoned off and staff exiting through guarded doors.

Government clamps down on vandalism protests

The actions came as the government clamped down on vandalism protests with the branding of Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

In her tenure as Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said the group’s vandalism of an RAF air craft was a “disgraceful attack” and “the latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action”.

The legislation against the group made it illegal to be a member of, or encourage support for, Palestine Action.

Failure to comply can result in prison sentences of up to 14 years, however most breaches are punishable via fines.

