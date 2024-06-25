Leading co-working hub Huckletree set to unveil new location in the heart of the City

One of Huckletree’s 10 co-working office space locations

One of the UK’s most well-known co-working office spaces, Huckletree, is set to open its doors in the heart of the Square Mile this fall as it looks to further expand its “dynamic ecosystem”.

Huckletree, which was founded in 2014, is set to unveil its 11th location at 8 Bishopsgate this fall in what is seen as its latest expansion efforts.

The innovation-focused co-working hub currently has eight locations across London and one each in Dublin and Manchester.

Gabriela Hersham, the founder of Huckletree, said the opening will further unlock its offerings, which include access to office spaces, tailored support and events, to “even more” entrepreneurs and businesses in the heart of the City.

Gabriela Hersham, founder and chief executive of Huckletree

Hersham added: “We’ve worked hard over the past 10 years to become one of the leading workspace providers in the UK and Ireland introducing creativity into every aspect of our journey.

“Being part of the Huckletree community means being at the epicentre of innovation and growth and we are proud to be unlocking this within such an iconic London building.”

Concerns over the future of the co-working office space market surfaced earlier this year after Wework, London’s biggest tenant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after it racked up $3bn (£2.36bn) in debt.

However, in March, Hersham told City A.M. that Huckletree’s focus on the UK’s innovation sector – offering space to budding tech entrepreneurs and creative industry teams – is what has set it apart from the rest.

“I think loyalty stems from your mission as a company,” she said.

“My mission has always been – since the very first space in Clerkenwell – to support the innovation system.”

With over 75 global ambassadors, 100 venture partners, 1,500 alumni and 4,500 members, Hersham said networking is meant to be much more than a simple space to work.

“For us, networking doesn’t just mean sharing a communal coffee machine. It means being part of a dynamic ecosystem where people learn from each other every day,” Hersham added.