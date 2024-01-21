Lawrence to replace Brook on England tour of India

TAROUBA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – DECEMBER 21: Harry Brook of England is dismissed by Gudakesh Motie of West Indies during the 5th T20 International between the West Indies and England at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on December 21, 2023 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Dan Lawrence will join England for their tour to India after Harry Brook returned home from the subcontinent.

The England and Wales Cricket Board cited personal reasons for Brook’s decision with England’s first Test against India in their five-match series starting on Thursday.

It is understood that Brook may return to the side in the future despite the ECB previously stating otherwise.

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.”

Brook made his Test debut against South Africa in 2022 and has 1,181 in just 12 Test matches at a batting average of over 62.

Lawrence made his debut a year earlier and has 551 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 29.

“Surrey’s Dan Lawrence is to join the England Men’s Test squad in the next 24 hours,” the ECB said on X.

England on tour

The first Test gets underway in Hyderabad on Thursday before subsequent tests in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

England haven’t won a Test series in India since 2012/13, where the four-match series finished 2-1.

A decade ago India won the first Test by nine wickets before England won by 10 and seven wickets in the second and third Tests. The final match was drawn.

It begins a 2024 where England will play away series against India and home series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England will also head to the Caribbean for the T20 Cricket World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.