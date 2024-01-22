England handed lift as India lose superstar batter Kohli for first two Tests

Kohli will miss the first twoi Tests with England, India said

England have received a boost ahead of their attempt to win a first Test series in India for more than a decade after superstar Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two matches.

Kohli, who boasts a batting average of 56.38 in 13 home Tests against England, cited personal reasons for pulling out of this week’s first match and the follow-up next week.

No further details have been given, but the development will lift England’s prospects of adding to their solitary win from eight matches in India since their last series victory there in 2013.

“Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” India said.

“The BCCI [Indian cricket board] respects his decision and the board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series.”

India chiefs said they expected to name a replacement for Kohli ahead of the first Test, which is due to begin in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The five-match series also includes matches in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Kohli’s withdrawal comes 24 hours after England lost batter Harry Brook, who flew home for personal reasons but could return to the squad later in the series.