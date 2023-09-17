Brook makes England ODI World Cup squad, Roy excluded

Harry Brook will be on the plane to India after the explosive batter was named ahead of Jason Roy in England’s ODI World Cup squad. (Photo by Alex Davidson – ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

The 15-player team will travel to India as they look to defend the title they won at Lord’s four years ago.

They open against New Zealand, the side they toppled after a superover in north London in 2019.

Roy’s exclusion means England will head to the subcontinent without a spare opening batter, though the 33-year-old could still travel as a reserve player.

Jofra Archer, too, could be named on a reserve player list.

Elsewhere in the squad, Jos Buttler will captain the side while the likes of Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow and Brook will join him.

Sam Curran is on the plane alongside Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid and Joe Root, despite the former England Test captain’s recent ODI form.

Current Test captain Ben Stokes will be key having broken the record for an Englishman’s ODI innings last week, while Reece Topley, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes complete the team.

Luke Wright, England selector, said: “We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup.

“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad.”

England’s campaign begins on 5 October.