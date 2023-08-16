Stokes back for England as ODI and T20 squads named ahead of World Cup

England Test captain Ben Stokes has rescinded his retirement from the ODI side and will feature for his country against New Zealand ahead of this autumn’s 50-over World Cup.

Stokes’s inclusion comes at the expense of Harry Brook, who has shone in multiple formats for the national side since his debut in the middle of last year.

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again,” England men’s national selector Luke Wright said.

England on the march

Surrey’s Gus Atkinson has been included in the ODI squad for England alongside stalwarts including Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and captain Jos Buttler.

Stokes was not included in the Twenty20 squad.

England take on the Black Caps in four T20 fixtures, beginning on 30 August at Chester-le-Street, before facing the same opposition in four one-day fixtures.

England are looking to defend the World Cup crown they won in 2019 later this year and get the tournament underway on 5 October against New Zealand.

“We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket,” Wright added.

“We’re also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes.

“Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”