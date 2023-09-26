England’s last match before flight to India for ODI World Cup abandoned

England’s final match before they travel to India to defend the One-Day Cricket World Cup ended with a no result after heavy rain caused the match to be abandoned.

The hosts therefore won the three-match series against India 1-0 with just one of three matches played through until its conclusion.

It is Matthew Mott’s last match in England as head coach before his side travel to India for the World Cup.

Their first match takes place on 5 October against New Zealand but the defending world champions will take on India on Saturday in a warm-up match.

“We jet out tomorrow night, we’re really excited and looking to get our front foot forward,” Mott said after the series win.

“Around World Cups, it’s so different to bilateral series, you are always playing your best teams. We know New Zealand well and they know us quite well.”

England famously beat the Black Caps after a superover in the final of the 2019 edition of the One-Day Cricket World Cup.

England provisionally listed Jason Roy over Harry Brook but the duo have since switched places in the squad. The likes of Roy, Jofra Archer and others could travel as reserves.

“With all of those selections, we picked that 15 quite a while back,” Mott added.

“We knew what it was looking like ever since the T20 World Cup really.

“When you first look at it, there’s a lot of what if scenarios, you hear different perspectives on what we might need. It’s definitely the hardest selection I’ve sat in.

“When you’re leaving out Jason Roy it’s tough, he’s been a great servant for England at tournaments.”