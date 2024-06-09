Lawes open to British and Irish Lions selection in 2025

Courtney Lawes has said he’d love to be involved with the British and Irish Lions once again despite leaving England this summer for France.

The Northampton Saints back-row won a second domestic title with the East Midlands club on Saturday, beating Bath 25-21 at Twickenham.

He will join French club in Brive and has retired from international rugby, with his move across the Channel ruling him out of representing England.

But there are no such restrictions on playing for the British and Irish Lions, whose quadrennial tour will see them head to Australia in the summer of 2015.

Lawes is eligible and has toured on the last two trips, a draw against New Zealand and a loss to South Africa.

“I’d love to be involved with the Lions again,” said Lawes.

“The reason I retired from international rugby is that I didn’t want to be away every couple of months for months on end.

“The Lions is for two months, I can bring my family out and we can have a good time. Having said that, I’m not expecting it. But if I do get that opportunity I’d be there.”

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “Loads has been written about Courtney’s playing ability and the way he’s evolved in the game. He’s always had the desire and mentality to get better.

“But more importantly this season is how much he’s added to our young group. Courts has been there and done that on the biggest stages. Players look to him and that is something that is intangible.

“It’s had a huge impact on the players around the group. He has allowed them to grow.”