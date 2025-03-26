Law firm Jenner & Block added to Trump’s hit list

US President Donald Trump continues his war on Big Law as Jenner & Block was tagged onto his hit list following a new executive order.

His administration has targeted law firms whose lawyers have worked on legal matters that the President disagrees with. This included working for Hilary Clinton and the man who brought criminal charges against Trump.

Over the last month, Paul Weiss, Covington & Burling, and Perkins Coie were hit with executive orders that revoked their government security clearances.

The newest member of the club, Jenner & Block, was targeted as, according to the White House, “yet another law firm that has abandoned the profession’s highest ideals” and had “condoned partisan “lawfare”.

The order signalled out a former partner, Andrew Weissmann, who engaged in “partisan prosecution as part of Robert Mueller’s entirely unjustified investigation”.

Weissmann worked with then-special counsel Mueller on the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The order also said Jenner & Block “abused its pro bono practice to engage in activities that undermine justice and the interests of the United States”, alluding to transgender and immigration issues.

The firm’s spokesperson said: “We remain focused on serving and safeguarding our client’s interests with the dedication, integrity and expertise that has defined our firm for more than 100 years and will pursue all appropriate remedies.”

The Chicago-headquartered firm launched its London office in 2015, the first outside the US.

Its London managing partner, Christine Braamskamp, was behind a revamp of parental leave at the City’s office.

Speaking to City AM last year, she increased fully paid leave for new fathers from the standard two weeks to up to 20 weeks, aiming to create a fairer environment for both men and women.

This comes as Paul Weiss folded against Trump’s threats last Friday after agreeing to supply $40m in free legal advice to the White House.

In the same month, a Federal agency sent 11-page letters to 20 law firms, including A&O Shearman, Freshfields, and Hogan Lovells, requesting information on their DEI policies.