City law firm breaking barriers with new parental leave policy

Photo credit: Jenner & Block

Women are still underrepresented in senior positions at City law firms, making up just 37 per cent of partnerships and only 32 per cent of full equity partners, despite being more than half of the solicitor profession.

They are underrepresented at partner levels in firms of all sizes, but to a greater extent, they are also lacking in the senior positions at the larger law firms, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) diversity data tool.

One key factor is that women often take the lead role in parenthood, impacting their careers during this critical time. The ‘winding down/winding up’ period often sees them stall or fall while their male counterparts advance in their careers.

So, how can this issue be tackled?

To address these issues, Christine Braamskamp, London managing partner of Jenner & Block, has revamped her office’s parental leave policy.

She explained it’s frustrating to see cohorts of incredibly talented people held back just by virtue of biology.

Braamskamp has also increased fully paid leave for new fathers from the standard two weeks to up to 20 weeks, aiming to create a fairer environment for both men and women.

This policy applies to all staff, not just lawyers.

Speaking to City A.M., Braamskamp said, “I wanted there to be a parental leave policy that all but equalises the position between men and women.”

She emphasised the importance that new fathers can experience crucial early months with their new child.

She explained, “There is ample research showing that if men engage with their children from a very early, caring stage, they become far more invested in their children’s lives in the longer run.”

Additionally, it creates a shared atmosphere at work. The new policy helps new fathers understand and share the experience of ‘winding down and winding up’ in their careers, similar to new mothers.

Braamskamp said her personal experience has helped shape these changes.

“The only reason why I’m in my role is because my husband took on a huge amount of the caring position for my own three kids, and we’ve always shared along the way,” she said.

The US firm opened its London office in 2015. Its core practices are litigation, arbitration, investigations, and white-collar crime.