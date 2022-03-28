Laura Kuenssberg to present BBC’s new Sunday morning politics show

Laura Kuenssberg will be the new presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show from September onwards.

The new show will come with a new set, title, format and title music.

She said: “I couldn’t be more delighted. For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians.

“It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

I'm extremely happy to say that I'll be in the BBC politics chair on Sunday mornings from September – it's a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team on the show, can't wait to get started! — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 28, 2022

It comes after Kuenssberg announced in December that she would be leaving her post as the political editor at the Beeb after seven years with the broadcaster.

Kuenssberg will be replacing newsreader Sophie Raworth, who replaced Andrew Marr after he left the iconic Sunday morning show.