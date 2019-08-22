Laura Ashley drops into the red amid tough retail conditions

Furniture and fashion-seller Laura Ashley was hit by a rough retail sector, its chief executive said this morning, as the company fell into the red.

Loss before tax and exceptional items hit £9.8m at in the full year to 30 June. Last year the company made a £5.6m profit.

It comes as like-for-like sales decreased 3.5 per cent at the company, with total sales down 9.6 per cent to £232.5m.

As a result, the board has said it will not recommend a dividend for the year.

A rare silver lining was its range of fashion, where like-for-like sales grew 9.2 per cent. “This is the result of the improved design of our ranges,” said chair Andrew Khoo.

The company did not even get breathing space online, where other struggling retailers have sometimes managed to claw back parts of their high street losses. Online revenue dropped 14.2 per cent to £51.2m.

“The last twelve months have proved to be a difficult trading period for the group and indeed for the retail sector as a whole,” Khoo said.

He put the fall down to the home furnishing business and a re-platforming of its website.

“We have focused on the reasons why home furnishings have underperformed and have taken necessary steps to mitigate this, including adding new contemporary product to our ranges. We have taken active steps to listen to our customers and now believe that we are on an appropriate recovery path,” Khoo said.

More to follow.