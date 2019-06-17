Happiness at home can have a huge bearing on a player’s performance and Woodland’s have got better since his family’s health settled down.
Monday 17 June 2019 4:08 pm
Late bloomer Gary Woodland finds his winning formula with authoritative US Open victory
It took Gary Woodland a while to make his mark at the highest level, winning just twice in his first nine years on the PGA Tour and failing to make the top 10 in 27 Major appearances. But his fortunes have improved in the last 18 months. Last year’s Phoenix Open ended a five-year spell without a title in which he also had to overcome personal tragedy, and he followed that with a share of sixth at the US PGA Championship. Now, 12 years on from turning professional, the 35-year-old is a Major winner, having claimed the US Open in authoritive fashion at Pebble Beach on Sunday. It’s quite a turnaround. Read more: Why McIlroy is right to focus on the PGA Tour
Woodland
had to fight off opponents of the highest quality to break his Major
duck, and they don’t come much tougher than his fellow American
Brooks Koepka.
The
defending champion underlined his status as the man to fear on the
biggest occasions by emerging from the chasing pack with four birdies
in the first five holes of his final round.
Woodland
had previously failed to convert seven overnight leads into wins but
here he refused to be hauled in, making birdies at the second and
third to stay in front of Koepka and Justin Rose.
Koepka,
winner of four of his previous eight Majors, got to within one with a
birdie at 11, but Woodland re-established a two-shot cushion after a
booming second shot at 14 and he added further sheen to his
breakthrough triumph by draining a 30-foot birdie putt at the 18th.
I’ve
written before that Woodland has a great swing and a similar swagger
to Dustin Johnson. Both are supremely powerful hitters and exemplify
the athletic modern golfer.
Woodland’s
improvement has coincided with an upturn in his short game, however,
which he credits to his coach Pete Cowen. He didn’t three-putt all
week at Pebble Beach, was second in strokes gained: putting, and his
four bogeys in 72 holes was a record low for the US Open.
It
was also fitting that his biggest win came on Father’s Day.
Woodland became a dad in 2017 but son Jaxson spent his first six
weeks in intensive care after the miscarriage of his twin caused
complications.
Happiness at home can have a huge bearing on a player’s performance and Woodland’s have got better since his family’s health settled down.
