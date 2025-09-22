Last-minute Women’s Rugby World Cup tickets due on sale this week

Red Roses fans will get a chance to snap up last-minute tickets for Saturday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final, with more set to go on sale this week.

The final, between England and Canada at the 82,000-capacity Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, had already sold out of all tickets made available.

But World Rugby will this week release a final batch, which are unused corporate offerings, handbacks or what are known as “seat kills” for broadcast – when seats are not put on sale due to potential obstruction of camera positions. These tickets were not held back from fans as part of early-release strategies but have become available.

Tickets for England’s quarter-final victory over Scotland and semi-final triumph against France – both at Bristol’s Ashton Gate – saw top-level general tickets – Categories A and B – put on sale on the Tuesday before kick-off. Both matches saw attendances of over 25,000.

Women’s Rugby World Cup record

This weekend’s final, however, will smash the record for a women’s rugby match. More people watched England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against the USA in Sunderland than watched the last showpiece final, down in New Zealand in 2021.

And the 80,000-plus fans expected at Allianz Stadium this weekend will smash the current record of 58,498, set during England’s 2023 Six Nations clash with France at the same stadium.

Over 440,000 tickets have been sold for the entirety for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, a record for an edition of the tournament – albeit the 2025 World Cup saw an expansion in teams and therefore an increase in overall matches.

“It’s an extraordinary milestone that surpasses even our best expectations,” Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said.

“We will set a new world record attendance for a women’s match at the final – surpassing Paris 2024, the Women’s Six Nations, and doubling the attendance we saw at Eden Park in the last World Cup final.

“When we look back at Rugby World Cup attendances through recent history, it’s clear: we are witnessing a generational moment, and the trajectory of women’s rugby is only moving upwards.”