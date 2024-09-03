Labour gives TfL go-ahead to build 350 new homes near Cockfosters tube station

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said she was “delighted to finally unblock this important project.”

The new Labour government has given Transport for London (TfL) the green light to build hundreds of affordable homes near Cockfosters tube station, overriding a decision from the former Conservative transport secretary Grant Shapps to block the project.

Shapps controversially intervened to stop the proposals in March 2022, using obscure legal powers that require TfL to seek government permission to sell land used for its operational purposes.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday that Labour had approved the disposal of the land and the new development could proceed, three years after TfL first requested consent.

It means 350 new homes will be built at Cockfosters station car park on the northern end of the Picadilly Line. Some 40 per cent will be affordable, according to the Mayor’s office.

The project, spanning 1.36 hectares, also intends to develop commercial spaces in the local area, improve public access to the nearby Trent Park and London Outer Orbital Path and replace the hard surfaces of nearby open spaces with new trees and greenery.

“Building homes right next to public transport connections is a key part of our plans to deliver the high-quality homes Londoners need,” Khan said in a statement.

“This important project will deliver new commercial space, increase green space and, most importantly, it will provide the affordable housing that I have pledged to deliver for Londoners.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “I’m delighted to finally unblock this important project to kickstart the development of hundreds of much needed new homes in Enfield.

“This government is committed to getting Britain building and working with local leaders to boost regional growth.”

The move from Labour is yet another signal of its intention to press ahead with major infrastructure developments despite local opposition.

London City Airport was granted permission to significantly expand its capacity in August, following a protracted spat with nearby Newham Council.

Places for London, TfL’s property arm, is currently working towards a target of constructing 20,000 homes, including 50 per cent affordable housing, by 2031.

“This key milestone will be built on in the coming years as developments at Kidbrooke, Wembley Park, Bollo Lane, Barkingside, Southall and Nine Elms complete, providing much needed new housing close to Tube stations,” the Mayor’s office said in a statement.