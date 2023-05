Kyiv wakes up to loud explosions as Russia launches drone and missile attacks – after Zelensky’s whirlwind Europe arms visit

KYIV, UKRAINE – MAY 12: A poster is seen through a damaged windscreen depicting as a prisoner Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) appearing in front of judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi (L), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 12, 2023 in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. As the large-scale war with Russia entered its second year, the fiercest fighting was concentrated in the east and south, but residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities live with the constant threat of aerial attack. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early on Tuesday as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time”, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.

It is the eighth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

It also comes as President Volodymyr Zelenksy concludes a whirlwind European tour to greet Ukraine’s key wartime allies, which spurred an additional tranche of pledged military aid.

This included a meeting with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who welcomed him as he landed by helicopter.

“According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed,” said Mr Popko, without providing an exact number of missiles shot down.

Debris fell across several districts in the capital.

In the Solomyansky district, the debris caused a fire in a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished.

Debris set cars on fire and fell on the grounds of a zoo, but no losses were reported, said Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Press Association – Associated Press Reporters