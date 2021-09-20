Kwarteng says government will not bail out energy firms as more collapses expected

Kwasi Kwarteng has said the government will not bail out collapsed energy firms as global shortages push more suppliers to the brink.

The business and energy secretary said “we may well expect to see further companies exiting the market over the coming weeks”, after holding crunch meetings with energy firms today.

Wholesale gas prices are up by 250 per cent since January and seven British energy companies have folded this year under price pressure.

This includes two, Utility Point and People’s Energy, which went bust last week.

Natural gas prices have soared worldwide due to shortages in supply, particularly from wind power, and a reduction of energy exports from Russia to Europe.

The burgeoning crisis has prompted fears that there could be widespread UK power outages and food shortages over winter.

Kwarteng told MPs today that there is “no question of the lights going out” and that there will be no “supply emergencies this winter”, despite soaring energy prices.

Kwarteng said that “we have sufficient capacity and more than sufficient capacity to meet demand”.

More to follow