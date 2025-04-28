Krissy Cela’s Oner Active rakes in millions as sales double

Krissy Cela is the co-founder of Oner Active.

Oner Active, the fitness wear brand co-founded by influencer Krissy Cela, almost doubled its sales as profit surged in 2024.

The London-headquartered business, which was set up alongside Thomas Mark and Austrian investors David and Lukas Kurzmann, has reported a gross revenue of £80.8m for the year, up from the £46m it achieved in 2023.

The company has also posted a profit of £8.4m for the 12 months. Oner Active has not disclosed how much profit it made in 2023.

Krissy Cela arrived in the UK as a five-year-old refugee from Albania and has also founded fitness app EvolveYou, whose sales totalled £7.4m in 2024.

Oner Active employs 71 people, up from 50, and it achieved its best ever Black Friday week in 2024, taking £11.6m in revenue.

Krissy Cela: Oner Active is ‘just getting started’

Krissy Cela, who serves as the company’s creative director, said: “As we continue to innovate and push boundaries in the women’s activewear space, we remain focussed on delivering high-quality, empowering products that inspire women to live their best lives.

“We’re just getting started, and I’m excited for what the future holds for Oner Active.”

Oner Active’s products are available in seven markets across the world, with its core audience in the US (45 per cent) and the UK (19 per cent).

CEO Zach Duane, who used to hold the same position at Victoria Beckham Ltd, added: “The achievement of our 2024 financial results reflects the incredible potential of Oner Active, made possible by the commitment of our talented team, and the visionary leadership of Krissy Cela.

“Krissy’s unique ability to shape a brand that resonates globally is fundamental to our success and, as we look ahead, we’re convinced that the best is yet to come.”

The financial figures have been revealed by Oner Active while its full accounts are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of September.