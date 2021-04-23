KPMG's ex-interim CEO Mary O’Connor in talks about leaving after being passed up for the top job

Mary O’Connor, who was the first woman to head up KPMG, is in advanced talks to leave the firm after being passed over for the top job.

O’Connor is close to agreeing the details of her exit, Sky News first reported, and a statement on her future at the company could be made in the coming days.

She took over as chief executive of KPMG UK following the sudden departure of Bill Michael earlier this year, after he made controversial comments about unconscious bias training during a video call with staff, where he also told listeners to “stop moaning” about working conditions during the pandemic.

O’Conner held the position for two months before Jon Holt was elected new chief executive earlier this month.

Sources told Sky News that Holt could persuade O’Connor to stay at the firm in another role, but that the chances of successfully doing so were remote.

O’Connor joined KPMG in 2018, and was later promoted to head of clients and markets, leading KPMG’s non-audit business.

She was expected to be a strong contender for the top job, which ultimately went to Holt, who was nominated by KPMG’s board.

KPMG has been contacted for comment.

