KPMG bets on growth in life sciences as it sets up new regulatory team in London

KPMG UK has set up a new regulatory team in its life sciences practice amid increasing demand for consulting services in the area.

In the face of increasing regulatory requirements and the attention drawn by the pandemic to industry practices, life sciences companies are increasingly turning to consultants.

“[This is a time] where life sciences is critically important not only to health of individuals, but the smooth running of economies and creation of jobs,” said Adrian Griffiths, head of KPMG UK’s life sciences division.

Anusha Foy, previously the global head of regulatory affairs at IQVIA BioTech, has been appointed as an associate partner to lead the new practice which will advise pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, according to consultancy.uk, which first reported the news.

KPMG said the team will grow further during the next few months with more hires planned.

Foy said she was looking forward to “building a team which will be a leading practice for the industry.”