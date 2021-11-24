Browne Jacobson and KPMG top workplace social mobility index

Law firms and consultancies are leading the way in driving social mobility in the workplace, according to the latest national Employer Index by the Social Mobility Foundation (SMF).

Law firm Browne Jacobson LLP scored first place in the ranking of the top 75 organisations, followed by consulting giant KPMG and law firm Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.

The charity published the results of its biggest-ever Social Mobility Employer Index today, after 203 businesses and public sector organisations, employing a total of 1.35m people across the UK, reported positive action on socioeconomic diversity.

HMRC was the only public sector organisation to make the top ten in the Foundation’s report.

Sarah Atkinson, CEO of the Social Mobility Foundation, said that while the public sector proved to be strong on collecting data about the social economic backgrounds of their staff, the sector still had work to do on progression and senior hires, and publishing their class pay-gaps and setting targets.

Earlier this year, in a first for a large business in Britain, KPMG publicly set a target for 29 per cent of its UK partners and directors to come from a working class background by 2030 after disclosing that less than a quarter of KPMG partners, and a fifth of its directors, were from working class backgrounds.

The tech, gaming and pharmaceutical sectors were noted by the Foundation for their continued absence from the list.