The first episode of the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has nabbed the top spot for the most watched programme of the year in a major boost for ITV.

Consolidated viewing figures, which include catch-up and online views over the last week as well as live viewing, revealed an average audience of more than 13m, the broadcaster announced.



The figures represent roughly half a million more viewers than for a May episode of BBC drama Line of Duty, which previously stood at the top of the 2019 ratings chart.



The popular celebrity survival show, which is fronted by Ant and Dec, also secured the highest viewing figures of the year for 16 to 24-year-olds, averaging 3.5m TV viewers with a 71 per cent share of viewing for that demographic.



It comes as a welcome boost for the public service broadcaster, which is battling a decline in traditional TV viewing and faltering advertising revenue.



ITV has enjoyed an uptick in viewing from set-piece hits such as Love Island and the Rugby World Cup, and the company is increasingly shifting focus towards its online catch-up service ITV Hub.

However, figures published earlier this month revealed the broadcaster had suffered a six per cent decline in total viewing hours in the third quarter.

