King Charles III and sport: A relationship decades in the making

It is no secret that the royal family love their sport. Olympians, tape cutters, winners; the monarchy have had a fairly successful sporting history. And King Charles III is no different.

Here are five standout sporting moment’s from the 74-year-old’s life.

A royal title

Though Charles did not attend the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, late illness to his mother a recorded message was broadcast into the stadium over the loudspeaker.

And though it was not by Charles himself, instead it was Queen Elizabeth, it was a huge moment in history.

“…I have therefore decided to mark it further with an act that I hope will give as much pleasure to all Welshmen as it does to me,” she said. “I intend to create my son Charles Prince of Wales today.”

For decades Charles has been most commonly known as the Prince of Wales, and this stemmed from an announcement at a sporting event.

Battle of the Brits

The summer of 1969 may be synonymous with a young Bryan Adams receiving his “first real six string” but it was also the year of the investiture of Charles.

And to celebrate the iconic event at Caernarfon Castle, Ninian Park in Cardiff hosted a football match between Wales and the Rest of the UK.

Managed by Dave Bowen, Wales boasted the likes of John Toshack and Ron Davies but the Rest of the UK were mighty.

Coached by England’s World Cup winning manager Alf Ramsey, the away side included the likes of Jack Charlton, Francis Lee and George best.

The Rest of the World won 1-0.

Hammer and tong

While it is no surprise to see royal blood flowing on a polo pitch, Charles actually represented England in 1972.

Alongside his international appearance, a polo career that did not end until the mid-1990s included caps for Cambridge University and the Royal Navy. He also won the Queen’s Cup in 1986.

TETBURY, ENGLAND – JULY 23: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, plays polo for the Highgrove Polo Team in the charity polo day in aid of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Insititution at Beaufort Polo Club on July 23, 2005 in Tetbury, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Charles at the forefront

As the former Monarch Elizabeth took a step back from royal duties, Charles returned to the Games where he was named Prince of Wales and took a leading role at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It was an audition to the nation, arriving in an Aston Martin as part of a vibrant opening ceremony.

He also opened games in Indian in 2010 and in Australia in 2018.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Traditions go on

In October last year, as Just Fine crossed the finishing post in Leicester, Charles – now King – had his first horse racing winner as monarch.

The four-legged animals were an integral part of his mother’s life and her horse racing operation was incredible.

Just Fine beat the favourite Sea The Casper to win £15,000.

The King’s racing manager John Warren said at the time: “I’m delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner and they’ll be delighted.

“I’m also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.

“And for all the team at Sandringham, who rear and go through all the effort to produce the horses all in good shape, so it’s a big commitment on everyone’s part to get a result.”