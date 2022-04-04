57 salmonella cases confirmed as Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled

The UK’s food authority has confirmed 57 cases of salmonella, mostly among young children, with suspected links to Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs.

Confectioner Ferrero has recalled batches of its individual 20g eggs and eggs that come in packs of three with a best before date of between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

The UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA), urged shoppers “do not eat it”, if they had bought one of the selected batches of eggs.

Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella.



If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund.



Read more: https://t.co/DKq1817qze https://t.co/wd2yNtOtac pic.twitter.com/j5ZmHUZZPP — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) April 4, 2022

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed more than three quarters of the 57 cases had been children aged five or younger.

“To reduce the risk of any further illness, consumers should not eat the products listed in the recall alert and they/the parent or guardians of children should follow the risk advice within it,” the watchdog added.

Affected eggs are thought to have been manufactured at the same factory while other Kinder products are not thought to be affected, the FSA said.

A link was discovered after investigations, led by UKHSA, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.