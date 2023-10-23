Kemi Badenoch shuns invite to address scandal-hit CBI

Diary clashes have been blamed for preventing Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch from attending the CBI annual conference

Kemi Badenoch has snubbed an invitation to speak at the embattled Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) annual conference, in a major setback to the lobby group’s recovery.

The business secretary has informed Whitehall officials that the conference clashes with diary events ahead of next month’s Autumn Statement, according to Sky News.

It means no senior minister is set to speak at the event, with just a month left until it takes place.

The CBI has been fighting for its survival since sexual misconduct allegations against a slew of former employees in April triggered a mass exit from its members, which include John Lewis Partnership, Aviva and Natwest.

Director general Tony Danker was forced to step down following a suspension for misconduct in the workplace, separate to the more serious allegations.

Its new director general Rain Newton-Smith has been attempting to revive the scandal-hit group’s tarnished reputation and overhaul its culture.

Cash flow issues had forced the body to postpone its annual general meeting in September, but the CBI was able to secure emergency funding after receiving a revolving credit facility from banks including HSBC and Natwest.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had previously said that there was “no point” in engaging further with the CBI but has since offered the group a lifeline, meeting with Newton-Smith last week in the lead-up to the Autumn Statement.

Meetings with senior officials had previously been automatic for the CBI prior to April’s crisis.

The CBI was approached for comment.