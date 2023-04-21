CBI exodus: Which firms have quit or suspended their relationship with the lobby group?

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has been hit by an exodus of members today

A slew of top firms have quit or suspended engagement with the CBI today after the lobby group was rocked by new allegations of sexual abuse.

The exodus began with the withdrawal of insurance giant Aviva this morning and a host of top firms and business bodies have since exited or paused engagement.

The mass withdrawal follows new allegations published in the Guardian that another member of staff was raped while working at one of the CBI’s overseas offices.

Marks and Spencer has become the latest retailer to suspend its membership with the Confederation of British Industry.

An M&S spokesperson said: “We have paused our membership of the CBI while these allegations are investigated.”

Meanwhile Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix, said it was ending its involvement with the CBI.A Kingfisher spokesperson said: “Given the very serious and ongoing further allegations, we have taken the decision to end our CBI membership today.”

Facebook owner Meta also said it was “pausing engagement with the CBI” while the investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct is ongoing.

ScottishPower also said it was pausing its membership with the Confederation of British Industry following a second rape allegation from a woman working for the business group.A spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned about these extremely serious allegations and are pausing our membership with the CBI with immediate effect.”

The British Beer and Pub Association said it was suspending its membership of the Confederation of British Industry amid allegations of sexual misconduct against staff at the trade body.The statement said: “Following the multiple allegations made against the CBI we have today suspended our membership.”

Which firms have quit the group so far?

Association of British Insurers

Aviva

John Lewis

Phoenix

PwC

Virgin Media O2

Among the firms reported to have paused engagement with the CBI are:

Astrazeneca

Barclays

British Beer and Pub Association

BT

Diageo

GSK

JP Morgan

Kingfisher

Lloyds Banking Group

Marks and Spencer

Meta

Morgan Stanley

National Grid

NatWest

Reckitt Benckiser

Scottish Power

Shell

TSB

Unilever

This story is being updated.