Kellogg’s UK returns to profit despite £200m sales slump

Kellogg's has its UK headquarters in Salford. Credit - Getty

The combined UK operations of Kellogg’s returned to profit despite sales slumping by more than £200m during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

Kellogg’s runs two separate companies in the UK from its headquarters in Salford: Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) and Kellogg Company of Great Britain.

For 2024, Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) posted a turnover of £754.6m, down significantly from £975.5m in 2023.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show its pre-tax profit dipped from £28.5m to £27.8m over the same period.

Meanwhile, sales at Kellogg Company of Great Britain increased slightly from £143m to £144.3m and it recovered from a £61m pre-tax loss to make a profit of £15.9m.

In the year, the division said it recognised an actuarial gain of £56.6m on the re-measurement of the defined benefit pension scheme.

Kellogg’s cuts UK jobs

Over the course of 2024, the average number of people employed by Kellogg Company of Great Britain fell from 780 to 730.

Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) also cut its headcount from 290 to 216.

Both sets of accounts have only just been filed with Companies House, later than the 30 September deadline.

In May 2024, City AM reported that hundreds of jobs were to be axed after Kellogg’s confirmed plans to close its Manchester-based factory.

The business said it would close its Trafford Park factory towards the end of 2026, with the loss of around 360 roles.

In July 2025, it was announced that Italian chocolate giant Ferrero was to take over WK Kellogg’s in a £2.3bn deal.

The deal included brands such as Froot Loops and Rice Krispies.

The company split off from its former parent company’s international and snacks business in 2023.

That firm was renamed Kellanova and later sold to confectionery giant Mars for $36bn.