Katy Perry is the new face of Just Eat Takeaway

Popstar Katy Perry has been revealed as the new face of Just Eat Takeaway, stepping into Snoop Dogg’s shoes.

In a new advert for the food delivery firm, the US singer has remixed the company’s ‘Did Somebody Say… Just Eat’ jingle.

“Working with Just Eat was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints to now mushrooms,” Katy Perry said.

“Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”

Susan O’Brien, VP global brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com said the popstar brought “unparalleled star power” to the role.

In her jingle, Perry croons about her ability to order a “curry in a hurry” to a “papaya salad while I sing a ballad.”

“The playful lyrics about the food she craves echoes the huge variety of delicious dishes available on Just Eat,” O’Brien added.

“It’s not just a Friday night treat, we’ve seen growth in demand for delivery across breakfast, lunch, mid-week and even late night too. So for those, like Katy, who fancy an Acai bowl for breakfast, a margherita with extra cheese on it, or even a sub when they’re back from the club, will find it on Just Eat.”

Jet’s share price was down some 6.5 per cent on Wednesday afternoon.