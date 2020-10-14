Just Eat Takeaway (JET) said the surge in online food orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued into the third quarter, with orders jumping 46 per cent compared to a year earlier.

Order growth accelerated from the jump of 32 per cent the European food delivery giant recorded in the first half of 2020.

In a trading update this morning, Just Eat Takeaway said that orders in the UK during the third quarter jumped 43 per cent, while orders in Germany jumped 47 per cent.

“Order growth at Just Eat Takeaway.com further accelerated, consequently widening the gap to competitors in our key markets,” said chief executive Jitse Groen.

“We have continued to generate strong adjusted EBITDA, while investing aggressively,” he continued, “and are well-positioned for autumn and winter, our traditional growth season”.

Takeover

Dutch food delivery platform Takeaway.com completed a $7.8bn (£6bn) takeover of UK rival Just Eat in April. The figures in today’s update were presented on a pro-forma basis, as if the deal had been completed at the start of 2019.

Earlier this month, shareholders in the combined group approved its $7.3bn acquisition of US delivery platform Grubhub, but rejected a pay package for the company’s US chief executive.

Just Eat Takeaway agreed to buy Grubhub in June in an all-share deal that would make the combined group the biggest food delivery company outside China.