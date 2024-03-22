Kate, Princess of Wales, has cancer: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has cancer, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Princess appeared in an emotional video released at 6pm on Friday evening to share the news.

Her father-in-law, King Charles, is also battling cancer.

In the video Kate said: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

She is receiving chemotherapy, she said.

The Princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

The video was posted to twitter.

The news comes after weeks of speculation about Kate’s whereabouts, largely led by internet trolls and foreign media.

Earlier this week news broke that her medical records had been breached whilst in hospital.