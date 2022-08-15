Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort RS Turbo heads to auction

A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo, built especially for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, will be auctioned this month.

Driven personally by Diana, and the last Ford Escort she owned before moving onto more exotic (mostly German) cars, it represents a remarkable piece of automotive history.

The retro hot hatchback will be sold at the Silverstone Classic motorsport festival, and is likely to achieve a record price when the hammer falls.

By royal appointment

Diana had previously owned a Ford Escort Cabriolet, but the SO14 police officers in charge of protecting her requested a stealthier and less vulnerable vehicle.

As an Escort fan, Her Royal Highness insisted on the flagship RS Turbo, with Ford’s PR department suggesting it be painted black. All other examples of the Series 1 RS Turbo were white, making this car unique.

Other changes included a normal five-slat Escort front grille, plus an additional rear-view mirror for the protection officer. A police radio was fitted in the glove box, and the cables are still present.

One of a kind

The Escort was used extensively by Princess Diana, and frequently photographed outside boutiques in Kensington and Chelsea. It was returned to Ford in 1988, with a new number plate then assigned.

Sold internally by Ford, the Escort was subsequently given away in a promotion by Kiss FM. It later entered the hands of a Ford RS collector, who has preserved the car in remarkable condition.

DVLA documents show the Escort now has its original number plate again, while an extensive history documents just 24,961 miles from new. It will be sold with Ford Motor Company internal memos, newspaper clippings and photographs of Diana using the car.

Automotive history on offer

The Escort will be sold on Saturday 27 August 2022 at the The Classic Sale, part of the annual Silverstone Classic event.

It stars alongside several other special vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz 230 SL formerly owned by Sir Stirling Moss.

In terms of what Princess Diana’s RS Turbo may achieve at auction, there is no guide price set. However, given its incredible provenance, bespoke specification and amazing condition, a price deep into six figures seems likely.

Photo by Brendan Beirne / Shutterstock. John Redfern writes for Retro Motor.