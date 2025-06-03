Karate Kid: Legends lumbers over line but there’s no killer blow

Ten years ago, the idea of reviving The Karate Kid franchise with its original star might have seemed fanciful even for nostalgia-obsessed Hollywood. But in 2017, Netflix series Cobra Kai – which caught up with the characters of the 80s films – proved a cult hit that ran for six seasons, coming to a close in February. Working as a sequel to both that show and the 2010 Karate Kid remake, a new film looks to blend generations to revive the franchise.

Karate Kid: Legends stars Ben Wang as Li Fong, a teenage kung fu prodigy from Beijing who is forced to move to New York by his mother (Ming-Na Wen) following a family tragedy. Once there, he makes friends with the owner of the local pizzeria, Victor (Joshua Jackson), as well as falling for his daughter Mia (Sadie Stanley). However, when Victor’s debts put the business in trouble, Li enters a karate tournament in order to save his new friends. To win the contest, he must call on his old master, Mr Han (Jackie Chan), and famed karate sensei Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

The story starts out treading the same steps as the previous movies – an out-of-town kid struggles to settle in to his new home, with girl trouble, a school bully, and a karate tournament to worry about. There’s a slight twist in the tale as Li is teaching martial arts rather than learning it, with Victor his wisecracking older student. It’s here the film finds its heart, as while the bully and the romantic subplot have little time to develop, both Wang and Jackson have a pleasing rapport.

The film is sold on the meeting of two generations – original star Macchio combining with 2010 mentor Chan (his co-star from that film, Jaden Smith, is conspicuously absent). This tantalising prospect unfortunately borders on false advertising, as the pair are supporting actors at best. Both only make a meaningful contribution in the final half hour, with Macchio not even showing his face until nearly an hour in.

From there the movie pivots to an almost entirely different plot, focusing on the men training Li for the big tournament to save the pizzeria. It’s rushed, but has just enough fan service to justify its existence. The big tournament is basically a montage until the final, but has spectacular fight choreography and video game style graphics that give the third act a fresh spin. This part of the film desperately needed another half hour to flesh out the master-student relationships, as well as perhaps sketch out the barely-there villain. As it is, it’s a bite-sized version of what you might have been expecting.

Two halves of two interesting films are glued together to make a passable one, as a remake and nostalgia sequel try to awkwardly co-exist. Karate Kid: Legends isn’t a disaster, but beyond light entertainment it’s difficult to imagine newbies or die-hard fans being satisfied.

Karate Kid: Legends is in cinemas now.