Kaplan Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026 for AI-Powered Educational Products

Kaplan has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026 by Fast Company. This award highlights Kaplan’s leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) across three key areas: personalized admissions counseling, adaptive independent study, and scalable technical feedback.

Summary of Kaplan’s AI Innovations:

AI College Admissions Tool: KapAdvisor™ Premium for Parents reduces family stress by providing parents with real-time visibility into student progress while maintaining student autonomy.

reduces family stress by providing parents with real-time visibility into student progress while maintaining student autonomy. Adaptive AI Tutor: AI TutorBot functions as a personalized study partner that adapts difficulty levels in real-time based on a dynamic student profile.

functions as a personalized study partner that adapts difficulty levels in real-time based on a dynamic student profile. AI Feedback System: The Open Question Feedback provides instant, human-comparable guidance on open-ended technical accounting responses for 4,500+ students across 13 subjects.

To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process.

Kaplan’s record of innovation includes earning three Fast Company awards in three years:

2026: Most Innovative Companies, for AI innovations

Most Innovative Companies, for AI innovations 2024: World Changing Ideas, for its All Access license that prepares students for high-stakes exams with zero out-of-pocket costs

World Changing Ideas, for its All Access license that prepares students for high-stakes exams with zero out-of-pocket costs 2023: Brands That Matter, for cultural relevance and community impact.

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.3 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324957640/en/

Contact

Press Contact: Alison Kurtzman, alison.kurtzman@kaplan.com