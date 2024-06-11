Kane set for goal-den summer

Hotshot Kane expected to star for England yet again

WITH ONE Golden Boot already in the bag this year, another one beckons for HARRY KANE at Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappe may be the 9/2 favourite to finish up as the tournament’s top scorer like in the 2022 World Cup – and with a summer move to Real Madrid sealed we may see a generational talent play with more self-belief than ever before – but given the season Kane has had in front of goal, it’d be stupid to bet against him.

While his career-long trophy drought has extended for another domestic campaign, so has his ability to smash goalscoring record after record. Bayern Munich may have failed across all competitions this term, but in scoring a mammoth 36 league goals Kane outperformed every other attacker in Europe (including Mbappe) to win the Golden Shoe, proving he’s the best in his position in world football.

Kane knows what it takes to do the business at a major international tournament, winning the Golden Boot in England colours at the 2018 World Cup with six goals, and he’ll spearhead a Three Lions side this summer that are the bookies’ favourites heading into the competition.

As the world’s greatest player, Mbappe should too have an excellent tournament for France in what looks set to be a two-horse race, but at 5/1 with Star Sports Harry Kane offers more value for your money and the better form.

Harry Kane Top Goalscorer Euro 2024