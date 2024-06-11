Germany to rival Euros favourites with home advantage

Germany have turned a corner under current manager Julian Nagelsmann

IS FOOTBALL finally coming home?

After 58 years of hurt, that’s what the bookies would have you believe. Whisper it quietly, but Gareth Southgate’s England side head into Euro 2024 as favourites. Whether supporters feel quite as confident is another question, but it feels like something of a now or never moment for Southgate’s England.

England’s depth of attacking options is arguably the strongest in the competition. What nation wouldn’t want to call upon Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Co. if given the chance?

But this is an England side that was hyped up in Qatar before crashing out in the quarter-finals. An England side coached by Southgate who’s got the major tactical decisions wrong when things really matter. And an England side that’s never reached the final of a major tournament outside its own borders.

Southgate’s bold squad selection suggests a leopard can change its spots and that he may veer from his more conservative ways in Germany. England certainly have a better chance than ever – but at 3/1 for glory, there’s value to be had elsewhere.

France are next in line at 4/1 and pound for pound have a better case than England to lift the trophy. This is a side that’s been there and done it, winning the 2018 World Cup with some of the same squad, while reaching the 2022 final. In Didier Deschamps they have a coach who knows how to win major tournaments, and victory here could cement his place as one of the great international managers.

But their trump card is, of course, Kylian Mbappe – the greatest player on the planet. At just 25, he’s already mastered much of international football, breaking record after record, but a European Championship eludes him. Having missed the penalty that knocked France out of Euro 2020, he’ll be hungrier than ever to inspire his nation to glory after his marquee move to Real Madrid.

If you’re looking for more value, however, GERMANY are the way go. Yes, this is a Germany side eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and a nation that sacked its manager Hansi Flick in September. But under his successor Julian Nagelsmann, Nationalmannschaft have turned a corner.

Out has gone an overcomplicated wing-back system, replaced by a traditional back four, and in has come a previously retired Toni Kroos, fresh off winning a sixth Champions League. Victories in March against France and Netherlands soon followed, bringing with it a real sense of belief and confidence among players and fans alike.

Kroos is set to play a vital role and will be joined by experienced heads such as İlkay Gündoğan and Manuel Neuer. But with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to call upon, both expected to light up the tournament, Germany have that elusive mix of experience and exciting talent – and not to mention a draw that could see them avoid France or England until the final.

As a result, Germany are 11/2 third favourites with Star Sports heading into the tournament and as host nation have a major advantage over England and France. Germany have never failed to reach the last four when hosting a major tournament, and we can expect to see that trend, at the very least, continue this summer.

POINTERS

Germany Winners Euro 2024