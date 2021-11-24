Just one per cent of Brits hail COP26 a success, as climate becomes UK’s top concern

Residents are evacuated from a local care home in Northwich in January 2021. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Just one per cent of Brits have hailed COP26 as a ‘big success’, as climate change becomes the UK’s top concern, according to new research.

Nearly 30 per cent of those surveyed said that the UN’s landmark climate conference was a failure, after hopes of ending fossil fuel use were scuppered at the final inning.

Another 40 per cent also admitted that they do not think COP26 will not make a difference to the climate, the research by communications firm Kekst CNC found, despite the issue now topping the list of major concerns for four in ten Brits.

However, more than 30 per cent said that the climate conference will make a difference, and another 22 per cent called it a ‘moderate’ success.

Ipsos MORI’s Issues Index published today revealed climate change received its highest score on record.

The issue dwarfs concerns surrounding Covid-19, Brexit, the NHS and the economy, with Conservative and Labour party voters holding the issue in the same high regard.

“Concern about the environment and climate change has reached its highest-ever score in this month’s Ipsos MORI Issues Index – likely an impact of the COP26 conference,” researcher Mike Clemence said.

“There is also widespread agreement on this priority across different groups including across supporters of both the Labour and Conservative parties, although younger people stand out as putting COVID-19 marginally ahead.”