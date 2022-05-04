Just Eat to not reappoint COO amid allegations of misconduct

Just Eat’s board has withdrawn the opportunity to reappoint its chief operating officer, following allegations of personal misconduct at a company event.

Jörg Gerbig, COO and member of the management board, has been the subject of a formal complaint over his behaviour, Just Eat said in a statement today.

An investigation into the claims is currently underway, the food delivery company said, adding that no conclusions have yet been drawn.

Gerbig is “fully cooperating” with the probe, and has “full confidence” in the outcome, Just Eat added.

“Given the confidential nature of Speak Up Policy procedures and the requirement for a thorough process, recognising the privacy and interests of all involved, no additional information can be provided at this time,” the company said.



“Formally Mr. Gerbig’s term will end at the closing of today’s AGM and he will from that moment cease to be a management board member.”

It comes as chairman Adriaan Nühn announces that he will not run for re-election of the supervisory board, paving the way for a new member to hold the helm.

Vice-chair of the Supervisory Board, Corinne Vigreux, will take on the role of chair, while they find a replacement.

“It is clear that shareholders have concerns about the challenges the company is facing,” said Nühn. “It has been a privilege to serve as chairman since the company’s IPO.”