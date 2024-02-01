Sexual misconduct probe was launched against sacked Endeavour Mining boss

Sebastien de Montessus is said to have faced sexual misconduct allegations while leading Endeavour Mining

The former head of Endeavour mining who was sacked for serious misconduct relating to irregular payments faced sexual misconduct allegations while with the firm, reports reveal.

Endeavour’s board instructed legal firm Linklaters to investigate claims against de Montessus after being made aware of the allegations by an Endeavour employee more than a year ago, according to the Financial Times,

De Montessus was fired from the FTSE 100 gold mining group last month after the board uncovered an irregular payment of $5.9m (£4.6m) made on his instructions in relation to an asset disposal.

The company, which operates four gold mines in West Africa, said he will forfeit $17.6m, (£13.8m) comprising a $2m (£1.5m) bonus earmarked for 2023 and $15.6m (£12.3m) of unvested share awards.

He was the highest-paid FTSE 100 chief executive in 2021.

Linklaters did not confirm the original whistleblower’s allegations, but unearthed other claims of sexual misconduct against the dismissed chief.

Ian Cockerill, Endeavour’s newly appointed chief executive reportedly told employees on Monday that the Linklaters probe had uncovered improper conduct by de Montessus but was not specific about whether this pertained to the whistleblower’s claims.

Sebastien de Montessus’ team has been contacted for comment, but the FT reported that he made a statement that the details of the Linklaters report are “confidential” but asserted that he had “addressed all specific allegations at the time.”

He added that he will not “engage in a trial by media,” the FT said.

De Montessus’ team of representatives, Linklaters and Endeavour Mining have been contacted for comment.

Endeavour’s stock is down 19 per cent since de Montessus’ dismissal.