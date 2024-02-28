Endeavour Mining reports death at Burkina Faso gold site

Mana gold mine in Burkina Faso

London-listed firm Endeavour Mining has reported a fatality at one of its sites in Burkina Faso.

The FTSE 100 firm said a worker was killed on Tuesday at the Mana gold mine in the landlocked West African country.

In a statement to the markets this morning, the firm said it was “saddened to report that a contractor colleague passed away yesterday.”

The individual died “as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during maintenance activities at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso.”

It insisted that “the health, safety and welfare of our colleagues are our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this news. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends.”

“Endeavour will conduct a comprehensive internal investigation into the incident and will work closely with the relevant local authorities.”

“Processing activities are continuing while underground mining operations have been temporarily halted, as the incident remains under investigation.”

Endeavour was recently in the news after its former chief executive was set to miss out on a $29m pay packet as a result of his alleged “serious misconduct.”

This comes after fellow London-listed miner Rio Tinto confirmed four employees had been killed in a plane accident near one of its sites.